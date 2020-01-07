3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - January 07, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Investor (BIAFX) has a 0.72% expense ratio and 0.44% management fee. BIAFX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. With yearly returns of 10.38% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

American Century NT Growth Institutional (ACLTX): 0.63% expense ratio and 0.62% management fee. ACLTX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. ACLTX, with annual returns of 13.21% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity I (VSOIX). Expense ratio: 0.92%. Management fee: 0.76%. Five year annual return: 11.51%. VSOIX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund, investing in small companies with stock market valuation less than $2 billion.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

