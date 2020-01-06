3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - January 06, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Jensen Quality Growth Fund R (JENRX): 1.24% expense ratio and 0.49% management fee. JENRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 12.84% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Janus Henderson Global Technology I (JATIX). Expense ratio: 0.78%. Management fee: 0.64%. JATIX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. This fund has managed to produce a robust 18.88% over the last five years.

MFS Mid-Cap Growth Fund I (OTCIX). Expense ratio: 0.83%. Management fee: 0.71%. Five year annual return: 13.82%. OTCIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

