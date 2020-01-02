3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - January 02, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Nationwide Growth Fund A (NMFAX). NMFAX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.93%, management fee of 0.6%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.63%.

Scout Small Cap Fund (UMBHX): 0.95% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. UMBHX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. With yearly returns of 11.12% over the last five years, UMBHX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

VY T. Rowe Price Diversified Mid Cap Growth S2 (IAXTX): 1.18% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. IAXTX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 11.94% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

