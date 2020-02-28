3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - February 28, 2020
If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
MassMutual Select Small Cap Growth Equity R5 (MSGSX): 0.96% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. MSGSX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. MSGSX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.87%.
Columbia Select Large Cap Growth R5 (CGTRX): 0.75% expense ratio and 0.66% management fee. CGTRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. CGTRX, with annual returns of 11.92% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Principal Equity Income R5 (PEIQX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PEIQX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. PEIQX has an expense ratio of 0.77%, management fee of 0.51%, and annual returns of 10.2% over the past five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.
