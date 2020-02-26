3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - February 26, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider T. Rowe Price Global Growth Stock Retail (RPGEX). RPGEX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.93%, management fee of 0.64%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.13%.

Royce International Premier Fund Series (RYIPX): 1.44% expense ratio and 1% management fee. RYIPX is a Non US - Equity fund. Many of these funds like to allocate across emerging and developed markets, and will often focus on all cap levels. RYIPX, with annual returns of 13.49% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

JPMorgan Growth Advantage A (VHIAX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VHIAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. VHIAX has an expense ratio of 1.14%, management fee of 0.55%, and annual returns of 13.49% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

