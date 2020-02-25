3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - February 25, 2020
The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth R6 (NRMGX) has a 0.61% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. NRMGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With yearly returns of 11.12% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
JPMorgan Growth Advantage R6 (JGVVX): 0.64% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. JGVVX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. JGVVX, with annual returns of 15.24% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
AB Small Cap Growth K (QUAKX): 1.09% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. QUAKX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With a five-year annual return of 13.76%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.
