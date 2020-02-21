3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - February 21, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider PIMCO StocksPLUS R (PSPRX). PSPRX is an Allocation Balanced mutual fund. Allocation Balanced funds look to invest across asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual; these funds are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.15%, management fee of 0.65%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.82%.

DFA US Large Company I (DFUSX). Expense ratio: 0.08%. Management fee: 0.06%. DFUSX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund has managed to produce a robust 11.65% over the last five years.

MFS Growth Fund R4 (MFEJX). Expense ratio: 0.66%. Management fee: 0.55%. Five year annual return: 15.26%. MFEJX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

