3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - February 12, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Columbia Select Large Cap Growth R (URLGX). URLGX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.33%, management fee of 0.66%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.22%.

Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth R3 (NMGRX) is a stand out amongst its peers. NMGRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. With five-year annualized performance of 10.34%, expense ratio of 1.33% and management fee of 0.76%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Fidelity Advisor Technology I (FATIX): 0.76% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. FATIX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With a five-year annual return of 20.28%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

