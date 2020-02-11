3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - February 11, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Columbia Select Large Cap Growth A (ELGAX): 1.07% expense ratio and 0.66% management fee. ELGAX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. ELGAX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.29%.

William Blair International Leaders Institutional (WILJX). Expense ratio: 0.91%. Management fee: 0.85%. WILJX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.09% over the last five years.

AB Small Cap Growth Adviser (QUAYX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. QUAYX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. QUAYX has an expense ratio of 0.91%, management fee of 0.75%, and annual returns of 14.02% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

