3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - February 10, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Conestoga Smid Cap Investor (CCSMX): 1.1% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. CCSMX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. CCSMX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 14.54%.

Principal Large Cap Growth I R1 (PCRSX): 1.47% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. PCRSX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. PCRSX, with annual returns of 11.47% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

MSIF International Advantage I (MFAIX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. MFAIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. MFAIX has an expense ratio of 0.98%, management fee of 0.8%, and annual returns of 15.07% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.