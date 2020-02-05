3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - February 05, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Fidelity Advisor Stock Select Allocation Cap Institutional (FBRNX). FBRNX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.69%, management fee of 0.49%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.6%.

Janus Henderson Enterprise S (JGRTX): 1.16% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JGRTX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With yearly returns of 14.02% over the last five years, JGRTX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

MFS International Value Fund R5 (MINJX). Expense ratio: 0.62%. Management fee: 0.61%. Five year annual return: 10.24%. MINJX is a Non US - Equity fund. Many of these funds like to allocate across emerging and developed markets, and will often focus on all cap levels.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

