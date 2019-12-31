3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - December 31, 2019

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Fidelity Select Software & Company Services (FSCSX) has a 0.71% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, FSCSX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With yearly returns of 18.77% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

JPMorgan Large Cap Growth C (OLGCX): 1.43% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. OLGCX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. OLGCX, with annual returns of 13.36% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Principal Capital Appreciation R5 (PCAQX): 0.75% expense ratio and 0.47% management fee. PCAQX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.9% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

