3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - December 20, 2019

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

AMG Frontier Small Cap Growth Z (MSSYX): 0.9% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. MSSYX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. MSSYX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.21%.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Investor (BIAFX) is a stand out amongst its peers. BIAFX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. With five-year annualized performance of 10.38%, expense ratio of 0.72% and management fee of 0.44%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Artisan Global Opportunities Investor (ARTRX). Expense ratio: 1.16%. Management fee: 0.88%. Five year annual return: 10.58%. ARTRX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

