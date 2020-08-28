3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - August 28, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Columbia Convertible Security R4 (COVRX). COVRX is a Convertible Bonds fund, which are unique investment opportunities because they have both fixed income and equity components, making them hybrid securities. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.87%, management fee of 0.78%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.25%.

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors M (FELTX) is a stand out amongst its peers. With a much more diversified approach, FELTX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With five-year annualized performance of 20.61%, expense ratio of 1.39% and management fee of 0.54%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Janus Henderson Forty A (JDCAX). Expense ratio: 1.04%. Management fee: 0.63%. Five year annual return: 14.57%. JDCAX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

