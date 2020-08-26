3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - August 26, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider AB Large Cap Growth R (ABPRX). ABPRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.26%, management fee of 0.51%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 15.56%.

Principal Mid Cap Growth R5 (PHPPX). Expense ratio: 0.93%. Management fee: 0.65%. PHPPX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.49% over the last five years.

Franklin DynaTech A (FKDNX): 0.83% expense ratio and 0.46% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, FKDNX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 18.18% over the last five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

