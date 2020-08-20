3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - August 20, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

MFS Mid-Cap Growth Fund R3 (OTCHX) has a 1.05% expense ratio and 0.69% management fee. OTCHX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With yearly returns of 13.5% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

AB Large Cap Growth I (ALLIX). Expense ratio: 0.62%. Management fee: 0.51%. ALLIX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. This fund has managed to produce a robust 16.32% over the last five years.

JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund R6 (JGSMX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JGSMX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. JGSMX has an expense ratio of 0.74%, management fee of 0.65%, and annual returns of 14.45% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

