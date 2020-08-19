3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - August 19, 2020
The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.
Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.
Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.
Janus Henderson Forty T (JACTX): 0.92% expense ratio and 0.63% management fee. JACTX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. JACTX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 16.01%.
Franklin International Growth Adviser (FNGZX): 0.84% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. FNGZX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. With yearly returns of 10.55% over the last five years, FNGZX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth Fund R5 (JMGFX): 0.79% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. JMGFX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. With a five-year annual return of 12.49%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.
