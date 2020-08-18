3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - August 18, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Fidelity Growth Discovery K (FGDKX) has a 0.68% expense ratio and 0.57% management fee. FGDKX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 16.02% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Principal Mid Cap Growth R3 (PFPPX): 1.24% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. PFPPX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With yearly returns of 10.13% over the last five years, PFPPX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

LKCM Equity Institutional (LKEQX): 0.8% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. LKEQX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.38% over the last five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

