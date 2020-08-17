3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - August 17, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

MassMutual Select Mid Cap Growth I (MEFZX) has a 0.71% expense ratio and 0.68% management fee. MEFZX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With yearly returns of 10.97% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

American Century Global Growth Investor (TWGGX) is a stand out amongst its peers. TWGGX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. With five-year annualized performance of 10.05%, expense ratio of 1.08% and management fee of 1.07%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

BlackRock Science & Technology Opportunities I (BGSIX): 0.92% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. BGSIX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. With a five-year annual return of 26.4%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

