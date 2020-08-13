3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - August 13, 2020
If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
AllianzGI Mid-Cap Fund R (PRMRX): 1.39% expense ratio and 0.87% management fee. PRMRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With annual returns of 12.53% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Value Line Income & Growth Investor (VALIX): 1.09% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. VALIX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. VALIX, with annual returns of 11.04% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Goldman Sachs Strategic Growth Service Class (GSTSX): 1.26% expense ratio and 0.71% management fee. GSTSX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 14.02% over the last five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.
Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?
Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.
To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.
Get Your FREE Guide Now
Get Your Free (GSTSX): Fund Analysis Report
Get Your Free (PRMRX): Fund Analysis Report
Get Your Free (VALIX): Fund Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.