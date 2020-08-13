3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - August 13, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

AllianzGI Mid-Cap Fund R (PRMRX): 1.39% expense ratio and 0.87% management fee. PRMRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With annual returns of 12.53% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Value Line Income & Growth Investor (VALIX): 1.09% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. VALIX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. VALIX, with annual returns of 11.04% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Goldman Sachs Strategic Growth Service Class (GSTSX): 1.26% expense ratio and 0.71% management fee. GSTSX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 14.02% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

