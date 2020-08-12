3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - August 12, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Polen Growth Fund Institutional (POLIX): 0.95% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. POLIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. POLIX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 17.64%.

Dreyfus/Boston Small/Mid-Cap Growth Y (DBMYX): 0.65% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. DBMYX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With yearly returns of 16.55% over the last five years, DBMYX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Franklin Gold & Precious Metals A (FKRCX): 0.94% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. Sector - Precious Metal funds like FKRCX normally invest in stocks focused on the mining and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. With a five-year annual return of 11.37%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.