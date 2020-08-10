3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - August 10, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Adviser (PABGX). PABGX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.96%, management fee of 0.55%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 15.88%.

AllianzGI Mid-Cap Fund P (ARMPX): 0.89% expense ratio and 0.87% management fee. ARMPX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. ARMPX, with annual returns of 13.12% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Neuberger Berman Guardian Institutional (NGDLX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. NGDLX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. NGDLX has an expense ratio of 0.7%, management fee of 0.65%, and annual returns of 12.55% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

