3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - April 29, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Brown Advisory Growth Equity Investor (BIAGX): 0.84% expense ratio and 0.59% management fee. BIAGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 10.84% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Baron Global Advantage Fund Retail (BGAFX). Expense ratio: 1.15%. Management fee: 0.85%. BGAFX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. This fund has managed to produce a robust 12.79% over the last five years.

Janus Henderson Global Technology D (JNGTX): 0.83% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, JNGTX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With a five-year annual return of 16.75%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

