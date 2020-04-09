3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - April 09, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

T. Rowe Price Small Cap Stock Fund (OTCFX): 0.88% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. OTCFX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. With annual returns of 11.34% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Janus Henderson Research S (JRASX) is a stand out amongst its peers. JRASX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 11.81%, expense ratio of 1.05% and management fee of 0.53%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

MFS New Discovery R6 (MNDKX). Expense ratio: 0.95%. Management fee: 0.88%. Five year annual return: 13.56%. MNDKX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

