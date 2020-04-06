3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - April 06, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock R3 (MIGHX): 0.72% expense ratio and 0.33% management fee. MIGHX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. MIGHX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 13.98%.

AB Small Cap Growth K (QUAKX) is a stand out amongst its peers. QUAKX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. With five-year annualized performance of 13.76%, expense ratio of 1.09% and management fee of 0.75%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

WCM Focused International Growth Fund Investor (WCMRX): 1.21% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. WCMRX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. With a five-year annual return of 11.59%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

