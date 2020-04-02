3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - April 02, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

MassMutual Premier Disciplined Growth R5 (MPGSX): 0.65% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. MPGSX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 12.82% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

American Funds Washington Mutual Investors R3 (RWMCX) is a stand out amongst its peers. RWMCX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With five-year annualized performance of 10.21%, expense ratio of 0.92% and management fee of 0.23%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Putnam Global Technology A (PGTAX): 1.16% expense ratio and 0.62% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, PGTAX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With a five-year annual return of 18.8%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

