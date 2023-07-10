3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Fidelity Focused Stock Fund (FTQGX): 0.79% expense ratio and 0.62% management fee. FTQGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. FTQGX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.64%.

MM Select Equity Asset I (MSEJX) is a stand out amongst its peers. MSEJX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With five-year annualized performance of 10.98%, expense ratio of 0.28% and management fee of 0.18%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

TIAA-CREF Socl Choice Equity Institutional (TISCX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TISCX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. TISCX has an expense ratio of 0.17%, management fee of 0.15%, and annual returns of 9.89% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

