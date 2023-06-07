3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Fidelity Trend Fund (FTRNX) has a 0.57% expense ratio and 0.41% management fee. FTRNX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With yearly returns of 12.47% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Franklin Convertible Securities Adviser (FCSZX) is a stand out amongst its peers. FCSZX is categorized as a Convertible Bonds fund, and in the fixed income world, these funds are quite unique. These types of securities are a hybrid, meaning they have components of both fixed income and equity. With five-year annualized performance of 11.19%, expense ratio of 0.58% and management fee of 0.45%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Eaton Vance Atlanta Cap Focus Growth A (EAALX): 1.03% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. EAALX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 15.18% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

