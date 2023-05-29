3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider JPMorgan Large Cap Growth C (OLGCX). OLGCX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.43%, management fee of 0.45%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 13.77%.

BNY Mellon Appreciation Investor (DGAGX): 0.88% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. DGAGX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 13.04% over the last five years, DGAGX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Wells Fargo Special Technology Admiral (WFTDX): 1.2% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. WFTDX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.22% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

