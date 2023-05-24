3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

BNY Mellon Natural Resources A (DNLAX): 1.14% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. DNLAX is a Sector - Energy mutual fund, which encompasses a wide range of vastly changing and vitally important industries throughout this massive global sector. With annual returns of 12.3% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

T. Rowe Price New Amer Growth I (PNAIX) is a stand out amongst its peers. PNAIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 14.35%, expense ratio of 0.66% and management fee of 0.63%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

TIAA-CREF Social Choice Equity Premier (TRPSX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TRPSX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. TRPSX has an expense ratio of 0.36%, management fee of 0.15%, and annual returns of 10.28% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

