3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Cambiar SMID Fund Investor (CAMMX): 0.92% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. CAMMX is a Mid Cap Value fund, which usually invests in companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. CAMMX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.87%.

Columbia Dividend Income Fund R4 (CVIRX) is a stand out amongst its peers. CVIRX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With five-year annualized performance of 10.57%, expense ratio of 0.65% and management fee of 0.53%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth Adviser (TADGX). Expense ratio: 0.9%. Management fee: 0.48%. Five year annual return: 11.5%. TADGX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (CAMMX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (TADGX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (CVIRX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.