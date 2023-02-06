3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Fidelity Select Software & IT Services (FSCSX): 0.68% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, FSCSX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With annual returns of 11.98% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

JPMorgan Large Cap Growth I (SEEGX). Expense ratio: 0.69%. Management fee: 0.45%. SEEGX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. This fund has managed to produce a robust 13.98% over the last five years.

Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund (VDIGX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VDIGX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. VDIGX has an expense ratio of 0.3%, management fee of 0.26%, and annual returns of 11.8% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

