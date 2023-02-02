3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Cambiar SMID Fund Investor (CAMMX). CAMMX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.93%, management fee of 0.8%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.13%.

Eaton Vance Atlanta Cap Focus Growth A (EAALX): 1.03% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. EAALX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 14.53% over the last five years, EAALX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Fidelity Advisor Convertible Security Institutional (FICVX): 0.76% expense ratio and 0.51% management fee. FICVX is categorized as a Convertible Bonds fund, and in the fixed income world, these funds are quite unique. These types of securities are a hybrid, meaning they have components of both fixed income and equity. With a five-year annual return of 10.95%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

