3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock R3 (MIGHX). MIGHX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.71%, management fee of 0.33%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 12.26%.

Neuberger Berman Small Cap Growth Adviser (NBMVX): 1.4% expense ratio and 1.23% management fee. NBMVX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. NBMVX, with annual returns of 11.85% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

