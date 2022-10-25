3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Neuberger Berman Guardian Institutional (NGDLX): 0.66% expense ratio and 0.63% management fee. NGDLX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With annual returns of 11.61% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

T. Rowe Price All-Cap Opportunities Fund (PRWAX) is a stand out amongst its peers. PRWAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 13.48%, expense ratio of 0.81% and management fee of 0.63%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Black Oak Emerging Technology Fund (BOGSX): 1% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. BOGSX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With a five-year annual return of 12.17%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.



