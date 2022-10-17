3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Amana Growth Fund Institutional (AMIGX) has a 0.64% expense ratio and 0.62% management fee. AMIGX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 13.26% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

AllianzGI Convertible Fund P (ANCMX) is a stand out amongst its peers. ANCMX is categorized as a Convertible Bonds fund, and in the fixed income world, these funds are quite unique. These types of securities are a hybrid, meaning they have components of both fixed income and equity. With five-year annualized performance of 11.64%, expense ratio of 0.71% and management fee of 0.57%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Putnam Small Cap Growth R (PSGRX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PSGRX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. PSGRX has an expense ratio of 1.49%, management fee of 0.73%, and annual returns of 10.5% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.



