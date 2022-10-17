3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

AB Lg Cap Growth A (APGAX) has a 0.81% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. APGAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 11.23% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Fidelity Advisor Technology A (FADTX) is a stand out amongst its peers. FADTX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With five-year annualized performance of 13.87%, expense ratio of 0.96% and management fee of 0.52%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Neuberger Berman Guardian Trust (NBGTX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. NBGTX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. NBGTX has an expense ratio of 1.01%, management fee of 0.88%, and annual returns of 11.22% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.



