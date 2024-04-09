3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Oak Ridge Small Cap Growth I (ORIYX). ORIYX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.68%, management fee of 0.2%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 7.15%.

DFA US Targeted Value I (DFFVX) is a stand out amongst its peers. DFFVX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With five-year annualized performance of 11.24%, expense ratio of 0.3% and management fee of 0.27%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

State Farm Balanced Fund (STFBX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. STFBX is an Allocation Balanced mutual fund. Allocation Balanced funds look to invest across asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual; these funds are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. STFBX has an expense ratio of 0.14%, management fee of 0.11%, and annual returns of 10.36% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

