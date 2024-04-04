3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider American Funds Mutual Fund R3 (RMFCX). RMFCX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.91%, management fee of 0.23%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 9.46%.

Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 I (OSPSX) is a stand out amongst its peers. OSPSX is a Sector - Energy fund, which are comprised of various changing and hugely important industries throughout the massive global energy sector. With five-year annualized performance of 10.62%, expense ratio of 0.83% and management fee of 0.7%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Federated MDT Large Cap Growth Fund A (QALGX): 0.99% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. QALGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 19.1% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

