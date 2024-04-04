3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider DFA US Small Cap Growth Institutional (DSCGX). DSCGX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.32%, management fee of 0.28%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.16%.

John Hancock2 Fundamental Global Franchise I (JFGIX) is a stand out amongst its peers. JFGIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With five-year annualized performance of 9.21%, expense ratio of 1.02% and management fee of 0.8%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Principal EDGE Midcap Instl (PEDGX): 0.77% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. PEDGX is a Mid Cap Blend mutual fund. These funds usually seek a stock portfolio of various size and style, which allows for diversification when the focus is on companies with a market cap in the range of $2 billion to $10 billion. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 9.56% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

