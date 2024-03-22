3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights I (GCGIX): 0.59% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. GCGIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 15.69% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

MassMutual Select Small Cap Growth Equity Admiral (MSGLX): 1.17% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. MSGLX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With yearly returns of 9.47% over the last five years, MSGLX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Principal Mid Cap Value I Institutional (PVMIX): 0.69% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. PVMIX is a Mid Cap Value fund, which usually invests in companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 11.15% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

