3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Mirova Global Sustainable Equity Y (ESGYX): 0.96% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. ESGYX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. ESGYX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 9.61%.

JPMorgan Intrepid Growth Fund A (JIGAX): 0.84% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. JIGAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 11.99% over the last five years, JIGAX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth I (PDGIX). Expense ratio: 0.5%. Management fee: 0.48%. Five year annual return: 12.07%. PDGIX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.



