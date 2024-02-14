3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

PGIM Jennison Mid-Cap Growth R (JDERX): 1.25% expense ratio and 0.57% management fee. JDERX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. With annual returns of 14.44% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock B (MIGBX): 1.46% expense ratio and 0.33% management fee. MIGBX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. MIGBX, with annual returns of 15.84% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value R (RRMVX). Expense ratio: 1.3%. Management fee: 0.64%. Five year annual return: 12.66%. RRMVX is a Mid Cap Value fund, which usually invests in companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.