3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Fidelity Select Insurance (FSPCX): 0.8% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. FSPCX is a Sector - Finance mutual fund option, which provide investors with a diversified and stabilized investment approach focused on the financial space, which is a notoriously large, complex, and heavily-regulated industry. With annual returns of 13.61% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

BlackRock Long-Horizon Equity I (MAEGX). Expense ratio: 0.95%. Management fee: 0.8%. MAEGX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. This fund has managed to produce a robust 12.72% over the last five years.

JPMorgan Large Cap Growth C (OLGCX). Expense ratio: 1.43%. Management fee: 0.45%. Five year annual return: 16.87%. OLGCX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

