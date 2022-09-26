3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Fidelity Fund K (FFDKX). FFDKX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.37%, management fee of 0.31%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 12.53%.

Oppenheimer Discovery R (ODINX). Expense ratio: 1.26%. Management fee: 0.59%. ODINX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. This fund has managed to produce a robust 12.84% over the last five years.

LKCM Small-Mid Cap Equity Institutional (LKSMX): 1% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. LKSMX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 11.41% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.



