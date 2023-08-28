3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Fidelity Advisor Stock Select Allocation Cap Institutional (FBRNX): 0.69% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. FBRNX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. FBRNX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.86%.

Principal Capital Appreciation R4 (PCAPX): 0.82% expense ratio and 0.44% management fee. PCAPX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 12.32% over the last five years, PCAPX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Victory Sycamore Established Value R6 (VEVRX): 0.54% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. VEVRX is a Mid Cap Value mutual fund, which targets medium-sized companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion. With a five-year annual return of 10.66%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.