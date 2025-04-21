3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider

Brown Advisory WMC Strategic European Equity & Income Adviser

(BAHAX). BAHAX is a Europe - Equity mutual fund investing in stocks across the vast European continent. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.45%, management fee of 0.9%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 16.87%.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Emerg Mkts A

(SBHEX): 1.38% expense ratio and 0.9% management fee. SBHEX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. SBHEX, with annual returns of 12.6% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

American Funds Investor Company of America R1

(RICAX). Expense ratio: 1.33%. Management fee: 0.23%. Five year annual return: 17.7%. RICAX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (BAHAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (RICAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (SBHEX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.