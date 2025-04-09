3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Fidelity Dividend Growth Fund

(FDGFX): 0.7% expense ratio and 0.68% management fee. FDGFX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. FDGFX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 14.96%.

Putnam Large Cap Value A

(PEYAX). Expense ratio: 0.88%. Management fee: 0.47%. PEYAX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. This fund has managed to produce a robust 16.13% over the last five years.

Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund

(QRSVX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. QRSVX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. QRSVX has an expense ratio of 0.95%, management fee of 0.66%, and annual returns of 12.87% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.