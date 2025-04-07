3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

American Beacon Large Cap Value Y

(ABLYX) has a 0.72% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. ABLYX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 14.43% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Calamos Global Equity I

(CIGEX). Expense ratio: 1.14%. Management fee: 0.93%. CIGEX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. This fund has managed to produce a robust 15.84% over the last five years.

Janus Henderson Research A

(JRAAX): 0.86% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. JRAAX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With a five-year annual return of 17.26%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

