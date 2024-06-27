3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Putnam Small Cap Growth B (PNSBX). PNSBX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.98%, management fee of 0.73%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 12.99%.

Transamerica Large Cap Value I2 (TWQZX) is a stand out amongst its peers. TWQZX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With five-year annualized performance of 11.33%, expense ratio of 0.63% and management fee of 0.59%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

TIAA-CREF Large Cap Growth Premier (TILPX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TILPX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. TILPX has an expense ratio of 0.55%, management fee of 0.4%, and annual returns of 16.07% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

